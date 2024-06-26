Kevin Looby, Denn Feeds and Siobhan Walsh, Irish Farmers Journal, speaking during the Footprint Farmers Farm walk on the farm of Padraig Connery in Clashmore, Co Waterford. \ Donal O'Leary

Pig slurry being imported on to farms is not always giving crops the kick that is expected by farmers, agronomist Kevin Looby told farmers at the Footprint Farms farm walk held last week.

Looby, who works for Pat Denn Agri, told attendees that where pig slurry has been applied to crops he expected to need growth regulator on plants, but the expected growth burst in the crop did not materialise.

Looby was talking on the farm of Villierstown, Co Waterford farmer Pádraig Connery.

Connery explained that he has been testing pig slurry as part of the Footprint Farms programme and the highest value from the tests showed 7-7-17 in N-P-K per 1,000 gallons, which is equivalent to a 50kg bag or artificial fertiliser.

He remarked that some results were lower than this and that the average nutrient result from the pig slurry was 5-5-15 so far. However, under nitrates regulations, this slurry carries a standard value of 19-7-20 per 1,000 gallons. So, slurry testing is crucial.

“Farmers are taking in organic manure to keep the chemical spend down. We realistically can’t keep signing for it all if we’re not getting what we’re meant to be actually getting,” Looby stated, clearly frustrated over the uncertainty around the nutrient value of organic manures.