The Department of Agriculture has confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that the budget for the Protein Aid Scheme has been increased to €10m for 2025.

The budget for the scheme was originally €7m, but has been topped up in previous years due to increased uptake.

This season, protein area has been predicted to drop as more winter cereals have been planted compared to last season.

A spokesperson for the Department said: "The protein budget for 2025 is €10m. As per the terms and conditions, the maximum rate per hectare is €600, but if the total claims exceed the budget, a reduction in the rate will be applied."

This means that farmers growing beans will receive a maximum payment of €600/ha. That equates to a protein area of nearly 16,700ha. If more than this area is planted with protein crops, then the payment will be less than €600/ha.

Spring beans

The protein area includes peas, beans, lupins and protein/cereal mix crops. The protein cereal mix crops receive half of the total protein payment.

The Department had predicted an area of 17,000ha in 2025 and a maximum payment of €480/ha. The increase in budget will be welcomed by farmers.

Farmers have already been planting spring beans across the country.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the budget will remain at €10m until 2027.