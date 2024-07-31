Ben Stack and Kieran Crowley harvesting Husky winter oats near Castletownroche for John and Denis Crowley of Crowley farms, Mallow, Co Cork. The crop yielded 3.9t/ac at 19% moisture and 57 KPH. It is destined for McDonnell Bros for animal feed. \ Donal O' Leary

The majority of winter barley looks to be cut across the country. Poor crops and an area of 43,000ha, down 10,000ha from last year, contributed to the speed of completion.

Dry weather this week helped to bring moisture levels down to 17-19%.

Yields have been extremely variable. Some crops came in under 2t/ac, more between 2t and 2.5t/ac, while a large amount came in just over or under the 3t/ac mark.

However, there were better yields as well, with crops hitting 4.2t/ac in a lower number of cases and an odd yield higher than this. Many of these crops look to be following break crops.

Farmers will be glad to get those winter barley crops off the ground.

The lower yields were not surprising, considering the large areas of crops missing in fields or performing poorly.

Straw yields look to generally be around eight to 11 bales per acre.

Winter oats started early last week for some, but many crops are only coming ripe now or have another bit to go.

Early yield indications are of crops at 3.5t/ac, with some getting near the 4t/ac mark. Oilseed rape is also kicking off for some this week, weather permitting.