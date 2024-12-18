The EU’s cereal markets are expected to stabilise somewhat between now and 2035 after a decade of yearly 0.5% output declines, according to this year’s EU agricultural outlook compiled by the European Commission.

Overall domestic production is anticipated to grow a marginal 1.1% over the 10 years and projected imports will fall a total of 1.7% after the last decade posted 7% annual import growth.

Self-sufficiency for maize and milling wheat are expected to remain largely unchanged, with both to hover around the 80% mark, while the EU is also set to remain dependent on imports for around two-fifths of its oilseed demand.

The outlook warns that the potential for higher tillage yields will only be marginal as better practices look set to be offset by the impacts of climate change and stubbornly high input costs.

A smaller EU beef and dairy herd is expected to put a dampener on demand for feed, although room for growth in the poultry sector will help on the demand-side.

It is anticipated that some of the area under cereals and rape will give way to soya, pulses and non-rape oilseeds on the back of lower feed and biofuel demand, as well as the expectation that member states will continue backing coupled payments for protein crops.