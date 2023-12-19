Payments worth €12.3m under the Straw Incorporation Measure have commenced, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced on Tuesday 19 December.

The payments, the Minister confirmed, will be visible in farmers bank accounts in the coming days.

The Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) is a new scheme under Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan (CSP) 2023 to 2027.

The Minister commented: “I am delighted to confirm that payments totalling €12.3m have commenced issuing under the 2023 Straw Incorporation Measure Scheme.

“This scheme follows on from a successful two-year pilot in operation during 2021 and 2022.

Payments under this scheme are to provide financial support for tillage farmers to increase soil organic carbon levels by chopping and incorporating straw from cereal crops.”

Uptake

The Straw Incorporation Measure has proved very popular with tillage farmers and 2023 had seen a significant uptake in the number of hectares applied to be incorporated, the Minister stated.

“In recognition of the value straw incorporation delivers in terms of carbon sequestration, I have provided additional funding in 2023 in support of the increased hectares.

“This along with the additional funding provided under the Protein Aid Scheme clearly underlines mine and the government’s long-term commitment to the tillage sector in Ireland.”

Payments will continue to issue to the tillage sector via the Tillage Incentive Scheme which is due to commence issuing payments this week.

Farmers wishing to contact the department regarding their straw incorporation payment, can ring the direct payments helpline at 057-8674422 or by email to mailto:Sim@agriculture.gov.ie.