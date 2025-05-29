Orla, Lavente and Carolus potatoes on Philip Draper's farm in Co Offaly. \ Odhran Ducie

On this week’s podcast, we chat to Cathal Somers.

Cathal is a water quality specialist with Teagasc and tells us all about the Farming for Water programme and how it can help you implement practical measures to make your farm more environmentally friendly, while also providing funding.

We also look at the paper, have the latest on Boortmalt, grain prices and the weather report.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

