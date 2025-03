Liam Molloy sowing Florence spring barley at a rate of 190kg/ha (12 stone/acre) at Cloncarbon, Birr, Co Offaly. \ Odhran Ducie

On this week’s Tillage Podcast, we hear about new herbicide Manhattan and a new fungicide for barley.

We chat to Kieran McEvoy of the Irish Farmers' Association following the national malting barley meeting on Monday night.

As always, we have the latest tillage news and the grain market and weather reports.

You can listen to the podcast here. The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.