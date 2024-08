Peter McGuinness of Laburnum Farms harvests Aurelia oilseed rape yielding 2.1t/ac near Duleek, Co Meath. \ Niall Gosson

On this week’s show, we bring you the latest harvest report and news from the paper.

We talk to Dr Barbara Doyle Prestwich about gene editing and genetic modification to explain how these technologies work and how they can be a help to agriculture and food production.

We chat to Seedtech’s Nigel Whyte on cropping plans and, as always, have the grain market and weather reports.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

You can listen to the podcast here: