On this week’s Tillage Podcast, we talk to Haggard Stores agronomist Stephen McCabe about potatoes, from blight and desiccation to new varieties and virus.

We also hear how the cereal harvest is progressing in Stephen’s area and look at the tillage pages, which feature the winter wheat recommended list.

As always, we have the grain trends and the weather report.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

You can listen to the podcast here: