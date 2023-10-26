Ray Quinn, Novohal, Co Cork is pictured in one of his fields of spring oats which had passed the Department's field inspection for seed, but couldn't be harvested due to the wet weather. \ Donal O' Leary

On this week’s show, we talk to farmers in Co Cork whose crops were not harvested this year, as rainfall made it impossible to complete a massive spring cereal harvest as winter cereal area declined.

The farmers share their cutting capacity, rainfall data and details of when they tried to cut. Ray Quinn harvested beans last week.

We also share all the latest tillage news. We report from the Irish Drinks Open Forum, and have grain trend and weather reports.

