We catch up with agronomist James O'Loughlin of Quinns of Baltinglass on the podcast this week.

On Wednesday of this week, we went walking crops with Quinns of Baltinglass agronomist James O’Loughlin in Wicklow and Kildare to see what’s happening with crops in the area.

Catch up with what he had to say in this week's Tillage Podcast.

We also look at this week’s paper, have an update on progress with the Food Vision tillage group’s report, blackgrass and have the Grain Trends and weather reports.

You can listen to the podcast here. The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.