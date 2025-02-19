Jason Miller ploughing for John Mulhall at Ballydavis, Co Laois, ahead of the sowing of spring barley last year. \ Odhran Dcuie

News of cuts to malting barley contracts from Boortmalt last week, places many farmers in limbo on what they will plant this spring. Many have seed ordered for that malting barley, so will have to decide whether they plant those varieties for a feed market or if they can find another market for the barley.

Others may decide to change crops altogether, which will cause issues on seed orders. Tables 1 and 2 show the Teagasc costs and returns for some spring cropping options. We made some calculations at the end of the table to try and figure out where profits may land (see the explanatory box).

Tirlán’s gluten-free oats contract is well ahead of the pack. It should be noted that these contracts are limited and may not be easily available. There are no harvesting or transport costs for the crop, which is a big advantage.

Beans are the second highest crop for profit. It should be noted that many farmers will be able to grow all of these crops for less money than specified in the tables, but on beans in particular some may direct-drill and apply less fungicide than outlined in the costs. This may also impact on yield.

Some growers struggled to harvest crops last year, which will be a consideration.

Spring malting barley comes next. Some growers will argue on yields here. Many malting barley growers will be well under 3t/ac on yield. Calculate your average yields and costs from the table and see where your profits fall. You may be able to do better from different varieties than those being grown for some malting contracts.

Spring feed barley at the €210/t price offered by Liffey Mills last week is narrowing the premium gap with only €20/t in the difference, between it and Boortmalt’s offer of €230/t last week.

Many growers moved to spring wheat last year and did well. Harvesting can be an issue late in the season.

Table 2 shows maize and beet costs. You need to have a market for these crops before you grow them. Beet will not be an option for all due to machinery requirements and a contractor may also be required for maize so this needs to be considered in costs.

Growers should also make sure they have contracts in place before sowing and know exactly when payments are to be made and who pays for harvesting and transport costs.

Please note

The Teagasc five-year yield averages are used.

The malting barley yield was calculated by revising down the feed barley yield slightly.

The spring feed wheat price is the current November dried price estimate minus €30/t.

The Liffey Mills forward price was used for feed barley. It is about €10/t ahead of the current November price reported in the trade.

The Boortmalt forward price offered last week was used for malting barley.

The gluten-free oats price was calculated by using the Teagasc feed oats price plus a €40/t premium.

The beans price is the minimum contract price offered by Dairygold for 2025.