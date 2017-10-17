Trump's golf course built wall of straw for Ophelia
Donald Trump’s Doonbeg golf course used bales of straw to brace itself against the impact of ex-Hurricane Ophelia – the strongest storm in over 50 years in Ireland.
The Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare, survived ex-Hurricane Ophelia, which battered southern and western coasts on Monday.
Along one part of the golf course, straw bales were used to try to protect it from the storm.
This tweet from Lorcan Roche Kelly shows where the straw bales were and how the storm affected them.
Trump Doonbeg survived Ophelia. Storm huffed and puffed and blew this straw wall down though.. #3LittlePigs Maybe they'll use sticks next? pic.twitter.com/EbMWLbl4Kb— Lorcan Roche Kelly (@LorcanRK) October 17, 2017
While some of the bales appear to have been knocked over by the high winds, others managed to withstand them.
The planned wall between Mexico and the United States might want to be made of sterner stuff than a few bales.
https://www.farmersjournal.ie/milking-without-power-316552
Who’s responsible for fallen trees after Ophelia?
Approximately 500 Glanbia suppliers affected by ex-Hurricane Ophelia