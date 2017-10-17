Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Trump's golf course built wall of straw for Ophelia
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Trump's golf course built wall of straw for Ophelia

By on
The US president's Doonbeg golf course survived ex-Hurricane Ophelia with the help of a wall of straw bales.
The US president's Doonbeg golf course survived ex-Hurricane Ophelia with the help of a wall of straw bales.

Donald Trump’s Doonbeg golf course used bales of straw to brace itself against the impact of ex-Hurricane Ophelia – the strongest storm in over 50 years in Ireland.

The Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare, survived ex-Hurricane Ophelia, which battered southern and western coasts on Monday.

Along one part of the golf course, straw bales were used to try to protect it from the storm.

This tweet from Lorcan Roche Kelly shows where the straw bales were and how the storm affected them.

While some of the bales appear to have been knocked over by the high winds, others managed to withstand them.

The planned wall between Mexico and the United States might want to be made of sterner stuff than a few bales.

Read more

https://www.farmersjournal.ie/milking-without-power-316552

Who’s responsible for fallen trees after Ophelia?

Approximately 500 Glanbia suppliers affected by ex-Hurricane Ophelia

More in News
Member
Hogan attacks 'Brexiteer brinkmanship'
News
Hogan attacks 'Brexiteer brinkmanship'
By Phelim O'Neill on 18 October 2017
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: milk prices and the mart trade
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: milk prices and the mart trade
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 17 October 2017
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: 70% advance payments and Ophelia hits farms
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: 70% advance payments and Ophelia hits farms
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 17 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Approximately 500 Glanbia suppliers affected by ex-Hurricane Ophelia
World
Approximately 500 Glanbia suppliers affected by ex-Hurricane Ophelia
By Patrick Donohoe on 17 October 2017
Member
Who's responsible for fallen trees after Hurricane Ophelia?
Land Drainage/Fencing & Weather Repairs
Who's responsible for fallen trees after Hurricane Ophelia?
By Aisling Meehan on 17 February 2014
In pictures: the calves of Ophelia
News
In pictures: the calves of Ophelia
By Amy Forde on 17 October 2017

Place ad