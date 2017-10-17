Approximately 500 Glanbia suppliers affected by ex-Hurricane Ophelia

Trees across the country were knocked over during Hurricane Ophelia. \ Barry Cronin

Farmers in Waterford, Kilkenny, Cork and Tipperary are continuing to struggle in the aftermath of ex-Hurricane Ophelia with Glanbia making an urgent appeal for help for its suppliers.

As reported by the Irish Farmers Journal earlier on Tuesday, dairy farmers are continuing to struggle with power outages as a result of the storm which raged on Monday.

Glanbia is now reporting that as of Tuesday afternoon, “the number of seriously affected Glanbia farms was estimated at approximately 500”.

This is, largely, confined to Glanbia’s supplier base in the southeast with its suppliers in the northeast faring better.

A shortage of generators is resulting in some cows now not having been milked since Monday morning. The co-op is urging anyone with a generator to contact their local Glanbia Ireland representative.

Glanbia chair and Co Meath farmer Henry Corbally is calling for help for suppliers in the affected areas.

“There is a severe shortage of suitable generators available. I would urge farmers in areas who have not been adversely affected by Storm Ophelia to consider making suitable mobile generators available to dairy farmers in affected regions.”

Corbally praised the efforts of staff and milk hauliers for getting milk collected before and after the ex-hurricane hit.

