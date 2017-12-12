Two stolen trailers and quad recovered

Following investigations, police in Northern Ireland have recovered two trailers and a quad.

Officers from the Antrim and Newtownabbey District Support Team assisted in the detection and recovery of two stolen trailers and a quad last month.

Sgt. David Coulter said: “On 24 November, a suspected stolen quad was recovered from outside an address in the Belfast area.

“It is understood, the quad may have been stolen from the Antrim area a few days beforehand. The quad was located inside a van. Both the quad and the van were seized by police and enquiries are ongoing.

“On 29 November, we also recovered a suspected stolen trailer in the Antrim area. This trailer is thought to have been stolen, along with other plant equipment, from the Bangor area a few days beforehand. Enquiries are currently ongoing.”

Sgt Coulter also said that officers also seized a suspected stolen cattle trailer in the Antrim area on 9 November.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, however, if you have any information which could assist with our enquiries, please call 101,” he said.

