Tractor, loader and shear grab stolen in Cavan

A Co Cavan man is appealing for information after his John Deere tractor, along with a loader and shear grab, were stolen overnight.

In a Facebook post, Peter Rogers said that the tractor was stolen from Bailieborough overnight on 8 December.

In the post Rogers said: “Stolen from Bailiborough last night 09 G 1947 John Deere 6930 & 753 loader & shear grab please share [sic].”

Rogers told the Irish Farmers Journal that it was last seen on the Crocknathanna Road outside Bailieborough around 1am on Saturday morning. One person was driving it and the front loader and shear grab were on the tractor, he said.

He is appealing for people to share the post on Facebook in an effort to recover it.

