Up to 3cm of snow to fall in parts

Met Ã‰ireann has issued a status yellow nationwide snow and ice warning from Thursday through Friday.

Scattered snow showers are forecast to occur on Thursday evening, Thursday night and into Friday, prompting Met Ã‰ireann to issue a status yellow snow and ice warning.

Slight to moderate accumulations are possible, with up to 3cm in parts and icy stretches likely too.

North and northwest counties will be most at risk, as well as areas of higher ground elsewhere.

The warning is in place from Thursday at 4pm to Friday at 4pm.

Wind warning

On Thursday, a status yellow wind warning will be in place for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.

An Atlantic storm, called Storm Caroline by the UK Met Office, is to bring northwest winds of 55km/h to 65km/h and are expected to gust 100km/h to 110km/h.

The strongest winds will affect coastal areas and over higher ground.

