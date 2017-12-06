Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link weâ€™ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Up to 3cm of snow to fall in parts
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Up to 3cm of snow to fall in parts

By on
Met Ã‰ireann has issued a status yellow nationwide snow and ice warning from Thursday through Friday.
Met Ã‰ireann has issued a status yellow nationwide snow and ice warning from Thursday through Friday.

Scattered snow showers are forecast to occur on Thursday evening, Thursday night and into Friday, prompting Met Ã‰ireann to issue a status yellow snow and ice warning.

Slight to moderate accumulations are possible, with up to 3cm in parts and icy stretches likely too.

North and northwest counties will be most at risk, as well as areas of higher ground elsewhere.

The warning is in place from Thursday at 4pm to Friday at 4pm.

Wind warning

On Thursday, a status yellow wind warning will be in place for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.

An Atlantic storm, called Storm Caroline by the UK Met Office, is to bring northwest winds of 55km/h to 65km/h and are expected to gust 100km/h to 110km/h.

The strongest winds will affect coastal areas and over higher ground.

Read more

Watch: moving cows on horseback in the Rocky Mountains

Snow blowers snapped up at auction

More in News
Macra na Feirme â€˜must work on diversifying the membershipâ€™
News
Macra na Feirme â€˜must work on diversifying the membershipâ€™
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 06 December 2017
In pictures: three Westmeath beef farms on sale for â‚¬1 million
News
In pictures: three Westmeath beef farms on sale for â‚¬1 million
By Anthony Jordan on 06 December 2017
Horses escape unusual Co Laois farmyard fire
News
Horses escape unusual Co Laois farmyard fire
By Thomas Hubert on 06 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Wintry showers and widespread frost in store
News
Wintry showers and widespread frost in store
By Amy Forde on 26 November 2017
Widespread frost this weekend
News
Widespread frost this weekend
By Amy Forde on 24 November 2017
Snow and ice warning for Ireland
News
Snow and ice warning for Ireland
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 23 November 2017
STAINLESS STEEL
milk tanker 23,000L. In PMO, ideal for water or molasses storage. Can deliver â...
View ad
THORN HEDGING FOR GLAS SCHEME
THORN from Ã¢â€šÂ¬200/1000 (Ltd Availability) available at Dunwiley Nurseries Lt...
View ad
Heav duty gates and feeding barriers delivery available
...
View ad
Bridgeway Diamon Bale Feeders
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad

Place ad