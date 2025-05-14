East Clare farmers feel particularly hard done by in terms of the size and quantity of turbines already built, or going through planning in their area.

I travelled to meet a number of livestock farmers in east Clare recently. While we discussed solutions to solve the challenges of the livestock industry, one recurring theme that came up again and again was the presence of wind turbines and the social disruption they were creating in the area.

Stephen Robb recently reported on survey results we carried on the topic.

The east Clare farmers felt particularly hard done by in terms of the size and quantity of turbines already built, or going through planning in their area, which continued all the way towards Limerick city.

The core issue that seemed to concern land owners and residents most was the potential negative impact on land values and the potential restrictions on future residential or business planning permission in the presence of turbines.

The key question that the local land owners wanted an answer to - are surrounding landowners sufficiently rewarded, if at all, for the land asset value reduction with these type of cluster investments?

Increasingly, similar to the anaerobic digestion dilemma discussed on page 37, smaller scale farm investments in renewables are moving further and further away from farmers. A rethink on balance and priority is required by the Department.

Rural stars

