So we heard this week that physical inspection of logs at the ports are not taking place for every import consignment. Whatever inspections do happen at the change to involve only a sample of logs from a full shipment.

Yes we understand the Department is in regular contact with Scottish authorities on pest free matters and log imports.

And yes, we understand the Scottish carry out surveys on bark beetles and their survey work suggests no instances of spruce bark beetle of concern to Ireland have been found.

However, given the developments with bark beetles found in Great Britain outside of the pest free areas, should we not be improving surveillance at our ports?

Island

The island boundary is our friend on this one, and we should be doing what we can to prevent this beetle entering the country. If we do that and it still comes in, then we have to live with the consequences, knowing we have done our best.

However, if it comes in and we know we could have done more, that will be a harder pill to swallow.

The consequences of this disease for some farmers that have a significant amount of spruce trees are potentially huge.

This disease is equivalent to the impact TB can have for a livestock farmer, and look at the money that is costing year in, year out.