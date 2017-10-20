Weekend weather: Storm Brian brings rain and wind

More rain and wind is on the way this weekend with Storm Brian as parts out the south of the country have still not recovered from ex-hurricane Ophelia.

Friday

Friday will start dry in most places with a few bright or sunny spells, but cloud will build from the west and southwest with rain developing here by late morning, according to Met Éireann.

The rain will then spread to the rest of the country through the course of afternoon and evening, as Strom Brian arrives.

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place from 9pm on Friday night until 9pm on Saturday night.

Between 30mm and 50mm is forecast to fall in counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

Highest temperatures on Friday will range between 12°C and 14°C with southeasterly winds increasing strong with the rain.

Saturday

A wet and windy day with strong and gusty westerly winds and heavy squally showers is forecast for Saturday.

The weather warning for heavy rain remains in place until 9pm on Saturday night.

Highest temperatures will range between 11°C and 13°C and feeling cold in the wind and rain.

Sunday

The latest indications from Met Éireann suggest that the weather will improve for Sunday.

Although the day will still be fairly breezy, the showers will be far more scattered and it is forecast to be dry and bright much of the time.

Highest temperatures will reach 14°C in parts.

For next week, conditions look to continue to be unsettled.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef management notes, Adam Woods looks at housing young bulls, replacement heifer targets and listeria infections.

Dairy

This week, Aidan Brennan looks at the effects of the recent storm and how to pick cows for selective dry cow therapy.

Sheep

This week, Darren Carty discusses handling lambs, clostridial vaccine, liver fluke and scanning early lambers.

Tillage

Andy Doyle looks at planting cereals, the BYDV disease and spraying in this week's management notes.