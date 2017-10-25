Weekly podcast: grain protest, unknown sires and Women & Ag

Clive Carter (Secretary IGG), Bobby Miller (chairman IGG), Colm Fingleton, Art Murphy (Wexford Rep IGG) and James Kelly at the Irish Grain Growers association protest at Boortmalt, Athy, Co Kildare. \ Philip Doyle

In this week's podcast, we join discussions on calf registrations, malting barley prices, Teagasc's accounts and women in agriculture.

Newport Mart manager James Lee and other participants in the 10th annual Hereford Prime sale in Newport Mart spoke with news correspondent Hannah Quinn Mulligan about the impact of so many farmers registering their calves as ”sire unknown”.

Teagasc director, Prof Gerry Boyle discusses his agency’s annual report with news correspondent Thomas Hubert.

News correspondent Pat O’Toole met participants in Tuesday’s Irish Grain Growers protest over malting barley prices, including IGG chair Bobby Miller and co-founder Colm Fingleton.

Hannah Quinn Mulligan visited west Cork farmers hit by badly by storms Ophelia and Brian.

Minister for Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Heather Humphreys reacts to Kepak’s €15m investment in its Co Cavan pigmeat processing plant in her constituency. She spoke with agribusiness correspondent Lorcan Allen.

Mairead Lavery, editor of Irish Country Living, spoke to Amy Forde about this week’s Women and Agriculture conference, which takes place in the Mount Wolseley Hotel in Carlow.

