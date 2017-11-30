Agri jobs: pig and dairy workers wanted

A dairy farm with a rotary milking parlour is looking for workers and pig farm workers are required nationwide.

Dairy farm worker

A full-time position is now available on a dairy farm 10km from Cork city.

The position would suit an energetic, motivated person with a willingness to learn and take on responsibility.

Accommodation is available on farm and an excellent salary is available for the right person.

Assistant farm manager

An assistant farm manager is required for a 250-cow spring-calving herd.

Accommodation is available and a good salary is offered for the right candidate.

Experienced dairy person required

A modern dairy farm in Co Meath is looking for an experienced worker.

The successful person will be milking, calf rearing and operating farm machinery. Accommodation is available.

Pig farm workers

Farm solutions are looking for pig farm workers nationwide.

Farm worker Scotland

There’s an opportunity to join a large and expanding spring-calving dairy team in southern Scotland.

There’s a rotary parlour currently under construction and accommodation will be provided on farm.

