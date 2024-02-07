Ornua announced that Conor Galvin, currently CEO of Dairygold Co-operative Society, has been appointed chief executive of Ornua.

He will take up the role in May.

Ornua chair Aidan O’Driscoll said: “My fellow board directors and I look forward to working with Conor, as Ornua continues its journey of delivering long-term sustainable growth.”

O’Driscoll also thanked Donal Buggy, who has been interim CEO, and said that Buggy would return to his former role as group chief financial officer once Galvin takes up his position.

Galvin said that “Ornua has demonstrated a long-term vision of growth and investment and I look forward to leading the next phase of that development”.

Success

At Dairygold, chair Sean O’Brien thanked Galvin for the work he had done for the society and wished him every success in the new role.

Dairygold has appointed Michael Harte, the society’s chief financial officer, as interim CEO and has begun the process of recruiting a replacement for Galvin.

Galvin, who took up the CEO role at Dairygold in January 2022, said that he is very confident that the shareholders, management and staff at Dairygold will continue to deliver on its strategic growth ambitions after he leaves the society.