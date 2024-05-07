Tony Hartnett with Clonbonny Unbeatable, the junior champion that sold for the top price of €8,800 at the Irish Limousin Cattle Society premier May sale. \ Shanon Kinahan

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society held its May premier sale on bank holiday Monday in Central Auctions Roscrea, with 34 bulls and 22 heifers on offer.

Home sales only had a slight bearing on the numbers forward, with 45 bulls and 24 heifers catalogued for sale.

However, there were plenty of quality lots on offer to fill the appetite of potential customers.

Bull trade

The bull trade at Monday's sale was very positive, with the hammer falling for 26 of the 34 bulls on offer.

Leading the trade was Clonbonny Unbeatable from the herd of Tony Hartnett from Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Junior Champion into the ring here in Roscrea on this bank holiday Monday at the @irishlimousin Premier Sale? Junior Champion Clonbonny Unbeatable from Tony Harrnett sold for €8,800 ???? @SBullbank @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/tbkMgNlhTN — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) May 6, 2024

The February 2023-born bull was the first son of Ampertaine Jackpot to be offered for sale in Ireland and was bred from a Plumtree Fantastic dam going back to many of the breed's greats, including Ampertaine Elgin, Glenrock Ventura, Sympa and Vantastic.

Boasting a page full of stars, Unbeatable also made his mark in the show ring when Co Down judge Neil Martin tapped him forward as the junior champion in the pre-sale show.

Auctioneer George Candler dropped the hammer for Unbeatable for the sale-topping price of €8,800.

The high prices kept coming on Monday and stepping up to secure the second-highest price was Bertie Mannion from Curraghboy, Co Roscommon, with Ballyline U-40825.

The February 2023-born bull was a son of Tomschoice Lexicon and he was bred from a Wilodge Cerberus dam.

Having secured a red rosette in the pre-sale show, U-40825 had both a replacement and terminal index of €144 and he sold for €6,500.

Bertie Mannion in the ring now in Roscrea at the @irishlimousin Premier Sale where Ballyline U-40825 sold for €6,500 ???? Sired by Tomschoice Lexicon ???? @farmersjournal @FJ_Pedigree pic.twitter.com/VdWoioyNqz — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) May 6, 2024

Brendan Curtin from Clarina, Co Limerick, secured the next-highest price with his October 2022-born bull Corcamore Targaryen. The bull was a first-prizewinner and was also one of the first into the ring.

With a replacement index of €141 and one of the highest terminal indexes in the sale at €182, he achieved the next highest price of €6,400. Targaryen was also sired by Plumtree Fantastic and he was bred from an Ampertaine Commander dam.

First prize winner Corcamore Targaryen just sold here in Roscrea for €6,400 ???? Sired by Plumtree Fantastic out of an Ampertaine Commander cow for Brendan Curtin ?? @farmersjournal @FJ_Pedigree @irishlimousin @SemenstoreUK pic.twitter.com/RdPxgMmoyp — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) May 6, 2024

Off to a great start here in Roscrea for the @irishlimousin May premier sale? Sired by @progressivegen Queenshead Altea, Rutland Tyson from Noel Ruttledge sold for €6,200????@FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/oxSnC4rxqR — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) May 6, 2024

Female trade

The trade for heifers at Monday’s sale was also quite positive, with 14 out of 22 heifers on offer finding new homes.

Topping the heifer trade were brothers Karl and John Connell from Oldcastle, Co Meath, with Carrickmore Riger Rose ET.

The September 2022-born heifer was a daughter of Ampertaine Nugent and was bred from a Queenshead Altea dam, Baileys Flora, who is a full sister to the renowned Baileys Ice Princess.

With an impressive sire stack including Plumtree Fantatic, Vantastic, Elgin, Gigolo and Nenuphar, the hammer fell for the female champion at €5,600.

What a heifer ???? Female Champion Carrickmore Tiger Rose coming from the herd of Karl and John Connell form Oldcastle, Co Meath sells here at the @irishlimousin Premier sale for €5,600?? Super heifer sired by @BeefPrestige Ampertaine Nugent ??@FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/WzH2SIU5lf — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) May 6, 2024

For more prices and results, make sure to pick up next week's Irish Farmers Journal.