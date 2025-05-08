Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) data shows that Australian beef exports last month recorded the highest ever total for the month of April at just over 127,000 tonnes for the month. This was close to the highest ever monthly total which was 130,000 tonnes recorded for October 2024 beef exports. MLA records for exports go back to the year 2000.

Of particular interest is sales to the USA which is Australia’s biggest export market and China where they are expected to pick up some of the business previously supplied by the USA.Of particular interest to Irish farmers will be Australia’s export performance to the UK where they have steadily been building market share for beef and lamb though from a very low base.

United States

Australia record two sets of export data for the US reflecting the fact that both west coast and east coast ports are used by Australian exporters. In April, exports to the USA east coast were 30,103 tonnes which is a huge 44% higher than the corresponding month last year. Year to date exports landing on the east coast have reached almost 100,000 tonnes, 32% higher than the corresponding period last year.

West coast ports in the US handle lower volumes of Australian beef imports but here too, volumes increased. In April 7,109 tonnes of Australian beef was exported to the US west coast which is almost 11% higher than the corresponding month last year. For the year to date, 29,590 tonnes of beef has been exported to the west coast which is over 47% more than for the first four months of 2024.

China

While export data from the US isn’t yet available for April, it is expected that beef volumes to China will have collapsed. Not only is there the issue of penal tariffs, there is also the fact that many beef exporters licenses that expired in March were not renewed.

Australia along with Brazil were expected to be the main beneficiaries of any gap in China’s beef imports caused by the US exclusion. Australian beef exports to China in April jumped almost 45% compared with April 2024 to 21,572 tonnes while year to date volumes are up 27% at 78,117 tonnes.

United Kingdom

While Australia’s beef exports to the UK are still small relative to their overall export volumes, it is the set of data that is of most interest to Irish beef and indeed sheep producers. In March, 906 tonnes of Australian beef was exported to the UK which is tiny in the context of overall Australian beef exports in March of 127,000 tonnes. What is significant however is that it is more than double the volume of beef sent to the UK in March 2024 and for the year to date 2,797 tonnes of Australian beef have been exported to the UK, a 77% increase on the corresponding period last year.

The UK has become a substantial export market for Australian sheep meat. In March 2,092 tonnes were exported which is almost 30% more than in March 2024. For the year to date, 8,238 tonnes have been exported which is 64% more than for the same period last year.

Comment – US and China are main markets but UK is one to watch

While the US and China will grab the headlines for Australian beef and sheep meat exports throughout 2025, the UK remains the market with substantial further growth potential. The slump in UK and Irish sheep meat supply over the past year and continuing into this year means that there is a gap in the market to be filled. Australia are ideally placed to fill this gap, especially as the other major exporter New Zealand are having their own supply issues. Australia’s share of the UK beef and sheep meat market will continue to grow and they are already in competition with Irish exporters who supply UK customers that don’t source exclusively British and Irish beef.

