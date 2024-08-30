The war of words continues between vets and merchants, with no sign of any truce in the medicines battle.

The war of words continues between merchants and vets over the proposed changes to selling animal medicines. Merchants and co-ops this week expressed their frustration and disappointment with comments made by Veterinary Ireland last week.

In a letter seen by the Irish Farmers Journal and sent to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue from ICOS, the ILMA, and the ACORN group of merchants, they express their disappointment at what they believe is an “orchestrated campaign by certain representatives of the veterinary profession which contained a number of misleading and inaccurate statements” regarding the implementation of the new regulations.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the signing of the legislation which would bring in the changes has been put on the back burner with the law unlikely to come into force before the general election.

ICSA animal health and welfare chair John Barron has expressed deep disappointment with Veterinary Ireland over the comments.

“I am greatly disappointed with Veterinary Ireland for stooping to such a low level in their attempt to sway public opinion.

“As far as we in ICSA are concerned, these comments represent a new low, driven by sheer greed and a blatant disregard for the longstanding trust between farmers and veterinarians,” he said.

Barron was responding to remarks made by Veterinary Ireland which stated that the proposed changes to veterinary regulations could “compromise the safety and standards of our food supply chains” and a comment from Veterinary Ireland president Hazell Mullins, who said there was a risk of humans developing antibiotic-resistant genes due to the potential overuse of antibiotics on farms.