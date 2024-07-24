In spec bonus payment

There are always questions at this time of year about the criteria that need to be met in order to get the 20c/kg in-spec bonus when slaughtering cattle. The criteria to obtain the 20c/kg in spec bonus payment are listed below

The bonus is payable on steers and heifers with the grades of O= or better on conformation and from 2+ to 4= on fat. A 12c/kg bonus is payable on O- or 4+ grading cattle provided below conditions are met.

Steers and heifers are under 30 months.

Steers and heifers must have been on an SBLAS approved farm(s) for at least 70 days continuously prior to slaughter.

Cattle must have been a minimum of 60 days on the last SBLAS farm.

Cattle must have a maximum of four farm residencies.

Different factories can have different criteria, but the above is the standard. Some factories have been flexible around the 70 day residency period, but this is down to the individual factory you are dealing with.

If an animal is returned unsold from a mart it is not deemed a residency, so there should be no issue taking an animal to a mart, not selling and still obtaining the in-spec bonus.

Beef Welfare Scheme Dates

I’ve had some enquiries around meal feeding in the Beef Welfare Scheme. While the terms and conditions or application forms are not available yet, the criteria around meal feeding is expected to stay the same in 2024.

You don’t need to notify the Department of Agriculture when you intend to start meal feeding or when you are weaning calves.

You do need to keep a record of when you started meal feeding and when you weaned calves. If you get an inspection you need to provide the inspector with evidence that you have been meal feeding.

Meal feeding must commence four weeks before weaning and continue for two weeks after weaning. If you are selling weanlings, the Department of Agriculture will have the date of sale and will be able to work back six weeks from this date to look for meal dockets.

Meal must be purchased from this Department of Agriculture approved list of stockists: www.agriculture.gov.ie

The table below outlines a few example dates for meal feeding, weaning and selling.