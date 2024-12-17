Check the meal bin and order more feed is stocks are running low before mills close for Christmas.

Next week is Christmas and hopefully there will be an opportunity to take some time off from the normal farming routine.

However, keep in mind that your local feed mill and agri merchant will also be closed for a few days, as will other businesses, such as machinery dealership, etc.

Therefore, make a point of checking to see what the farm needs and reorder before these stores close for Christmas. Outlined are a few examples.

1. Meal

Check the meal bin to see if there is enough concentrate feed to last until January. If the bin is running low, place an order now to make sure of delivery before next week.

2. Diesel

Similarly, is there enough diesel in fuel tanks to get you through the holidays? Again, it may be worthwhile filling the tanks now, if they are running low.

3. Spare parts

If you tend to have issues with certain machinery, such as shear bolts, breaking regularly on diet feeders or straw blowers, buy some spare parts before the weekend.

Take a look at hydraulic hoses on telehandlers or loader tractors. If pipes are badly worn or there is a leak, it may be worth buying a spare hose and hydraulic oil now, in case they are needed.

4. Building materials

On farms with a new shed under construction, what materials are needed to allow work to progress between Christmas and new year?

Blocks, cement, timbers, electric cables and conduit, tin, etc, could be ordered now, especially if you are undertaking a lot of the work yourself.

5. Medicines and dosing products

Another thing to check is the medicine cabinet, as your local veterinary practices will also be closed at Christmas.

If you are calving cows at present or have weanlings housed for winter, it may be worth getting some of the more commonly used antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medicines.

Also, if you are planning to dose cattle over the holidays, when family members are on leave and able to help, make sure to purchase wormers and fluke products before next week.

