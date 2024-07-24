Poor grass growth has been a feature of 2024, leaving many livestock farmers facing the prospect of carrying a fodder deficit into the winter period. In such scenarios, farmers should be looking at the options to bridge the gap in fodder reserves now. The earlier you consider the alternatives, the more options there are available.

The starting point for any farmer is to carry out a fodder budget, which can be completed online at farmersjournal.ie/toolbox/fodder.php.

Once you know the extent of the deficit, it is easier to consider your options, examples of which are outlined below.

1. Second and third-cuts

Grass growth usually has a second peak in August, so second-cut swards should start bulking out in the coming weeks. Targeting early August for harvesting second-cut will give a six- to seven-week window for a third cut in September. On productive swards, with growth rates averaging 40kg to 50kg DM/ha/day, it is possible to yield 4t to 5t/acre of grass on a freshweight basis with a well-timed third cut. Of course, weather has to be on your side and that’s making the assumption that silage ground is not required for autumn grazing.

2. Buy a standing silage crop

There will be neighbouring farms running low stocking rates, or operating a one-cut system, with surplus grass that could be purchased as a standing silage crop. Talk to these farmers about the possibility of buying standing grass, or alternatively, closing off fields to harvest silage in September. Buying bales or clamp silage in winter may be preferred, as it is usually straightforward to agree a price. When buying silage, the price agreed should be relative to the value of dried barley as you are essentially paying for the energy in feed. If dried barley is hypothetically €200/t, every tonne provides similar levels of energy as 4.5-5t of good-quality silage (70% DMD). That means silage around 25% dry matter is roughly worth €40-€45/t. If silage is more expensive than this, meal feeding becomes the more cost-effective option in terms of bought-in feed.

3. Build grazing covers

As with option one, use the natural increase in growth rates during August to bank grass and extend grazing for as long as possible into autumn. While clover is a valuable asset in terms of its nitrogen-fixing properties, in reality it is unlikely to drive growth rates high enough to build covers on heavily stocked farms. Therefore, applying 25 to 30 units/acre of nitrogen before the end of July, with a follow-up 25 units/acre in late August, will maximise grass growth. Fertiliser with sulphur often benefits growth in the late summer.

4. Shelve reseeding

Reseeding plans may need to be paused, as taking swards out of action for three to four weeks, or longer if the weather does not pick up, will only intensify the pressure on grazing. That may lead to more silage ground having to be grazed.

5. Wholecrop silage

In areas where there are tillage crops, is it possible to purchase spring barley for wholecrop silage? Wholecrop is a high-yielding crop and can produce twice the tonnage of second or third-cut grass. When ensiling wholecrop, cover with grass silage to limit vermin damaging the top sheets. In terms of relative feed value, around 2.75t to 3t of wholecrop silage will provide similar energy as 1t of barley. If dried grain is worth €200/t, wholecrop is worth €72 to €80/t. The downside is wholecrop is low in energy and protein, so it needs to be fed in a balanced diet. Rodents will also need controlling around clamps. In a mixed tillage and livestock unit, consider just cutting the headlands and three or four runs around field boundaries for wholecrop, leaving the rest of the crop for combining and straw baling.

6. Fodder crops

This option will likely apply to small pockets of the country, but on lighter land, can fodder crops be drilled into stubbles after winter cereals, then used to extend the grazing season? While it is too late for kale, hybrid forage rape and stubble turnips could be an option to provide grazing until the end of the year. Choose a field with lighter soils, water access, secure boundary fencing and a supply of mains electric for strip-grazing. A fibre source will be required when grazing, so line out round bales in the field before ground conditions deteriorate. That prevents soil being rutted by machinery in winter.

7. Fodder beet

Alternative feeds, such as fodder beet, can be an option to stretch fodder supplies. But again, it is probably confined to areas of the country where tillage is more prevalent. Fodder beet provides bulk, is high in energy and starch, but low in fibre and dry matter. It also requires more handling, needs to be cleaned before feeding out and can be variable in consistency. Around 5t of fodder beet will provide the same energy as 1t of barley so that means at a hypothetical grain price of €200/t – fodder beet is worth little more than €40/t.

8. Ad-lib finishing cattle

On farms finishing cattle, consider putting high genetic-merit animals on ad-lib meals, rather than a silage and concentrate diet. For good-quality continental steers, that may mean ad-lib feeding for the final 50 to 70 days prior to slaughter, and 40 to 60 days for heifers. Cull cows can also be put on ad-lib meals for a short period. That has potential to save 20kg to 25kg of silage per head on a daily basis. On 50 steers, that could save over 80t over a 70-day period.

9. Increase meal feeding

The thought of feeding higher meal levels will not appeal to many farmers. But when offered to the right stock, there will be an economic return. Meal will also ease the pressure on autumn grazing and stretch fodder reserves. Targeting 4kg to 5kg/day to good-quality bull weanlings will cost €1.90, based on a ration costing €380/t.That will be covered by current mart prices, with top-quality weanlings commanding €3/kg and above. The economics change as cattle quality declines. Roughly speaking, 1kg of meal can substitute 4-5kg of grass on a freshweight basis, easing the pressure on grazing and freeing up grass to potentially harvest as second or third cut.

10. Sell cattle to cut demand

For some farmers, selling additional cattle through the live ring may be the best option this autumn to ease demand on fodder. If this is the case, start preparing these animals for the sale ring now.

Separate animals for targeted meal feeding, make sure they are covered for parasite control and respiratory diseases, then market before the flush of cattle comes off grass.

Scanning spring-calving cows in September will give an early handle on what animals are barren.

These cows can be earmarked for early weaning, then sold before they lose body condition after housing.

