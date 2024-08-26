Magnesium supplementation is crucial when lactating cows are grazing on lush, low-dry matter swards.

Wet grazing conditions have increased the risk of grass tetany in suckler cows with calves at foot, so keep on top of magnesium supplementation.

Heavy rain means grass dry matter is low and where cows are on lush swards, forage is being rapidly digested and quickly passing through animals.

That means cows are struggling to absorb trace minerals in grass, causing metabolic issues in lactating animals.

Factors

Another factor which can increase the risk of tetany is the lack of grass growth, as cows are running over paddocks with very low covers.

Again, that may be limiting forage intakes in lactating cows and, ultimately, the amount of trace minerals in the diet.

When it comes to magnesium supplementation, there are various options. They each have pros and cons, so it is a case of what is most practical for your herd.

If using lick buckets, use one bucket per 10 cows. Magnesium in water is also a common choice, but be mindful that in wet conditions, cows will visit water troughs with less frequency.

