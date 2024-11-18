Factories remain very anxious for cattle this week, with supermarket-spec cattle in big demand at the moment.

Factories are in full Christmas mode and with a shortage of in-spec cattle suitable for the supermarket trade, all factories are scrambling to marts and farmyards looking to secure in-spec cattle.

Official quotes have remained at €5.25/kg for bullocks and €5.30/kg for heifers.

Quotes are one thing and paid prices are on a whole different scale this week.

Base prices of as high as €5.50/kg are being paid to select customers for bigger numbers of animals.

Up to €5.80/kg flat price is being paid in some factories for in-spec Aberdeen Angus bulls and heifers.

Farmers area advised to sell hard and bargain for a better price. In almost all cases, more money is available than is being quoted by agents. A lot of factories are also throwing in free haulage to seal deals.

Cows

Well-fleshed cows are in big demand at the moment, with the manufacturing beef trade continuing on a very strong footing.

O+ suckler cows are generally working off €4.85/kg to €4.95/kg, while O grading dairy cows are being bought at €4.80/kg to €4.85/kg, depending on which factory you are dealing with.

R grading cows are being quoted at €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg and higher money is available where numbers are involved.

P+3 cows are working off €4.50/kg to €4.60/kg, depending on weight, age and flesh cover.

Well-fleshed U grading cows continue to command top prices of €5.20/kg to €5.30/kg and over it for young fleshed heavy cows.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are still working off a €5.40/kg to €5.50/kg base price for U grading bulls.

R grading bulls are coming in at €5.30/kg to €5.40/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €5.20/kg to €5.25/kg.

P grading bulls are working off €5.05/kg to €5.10/kg, depending on weight and flesh cover. Under-16-month bulls are generally working off €5.20/kg to €5.25/kg.