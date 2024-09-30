Factory agents remain hungry for cattle, with quotes remaining on a similar level to last week in most factories this week.

Bullocks are working off a base of €5.00/kg to €5.05/kg, while heifers are working off a base price of €5.10/kg to €5.15/kg.

Breed bonuses of up to 30c/kg are being paid out for Aberdeen Angus in-spec cattle.

Hereford cattle, once booked through the Hereford Prime group, will attract a 25c/kg bonus from 14 October 2024 for a period of five weeks.

Factory agents continue to be very active around mart rings, purchasing cattle fit for slaughter and also purchasing cattle for filling feedlots.

Record numbers of cattle continue to be slaughtered out of controlled finishing units this year, with an extra 18,500 cattle slaughtered out of these units so far in 2024.

Cows

O+ suckler cows are generally working off €4.50/kg to €4.65/kg, while O grading dairy cows are being bought at €4.30/kg to €4.40/kg, depending where you are.

R grading cows are being quoted at €4.75/kg to €4.80/kg and higher money is available where numbers are involved.

P+3 cows are working off €4.30/kg to €4.40/kg, depending on weight, age and flesh cover.

Well-fleshed U grading cows continue to command a top price of €5/kg and over for young fleshed heavy cows.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are still working off a €5.35/kg to €5.40/kg base price for U grading bulls.

R grading bulls are coming in at €5.20/kg to €5.30/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg.

P grading bulls are working off €5.00/kg, depending on weight and flesh cover.

Under-16-month bulls are generally working off a €5.00/kg to €5.05/kg base price.