The number of calves being slaughtered at approved factories in Ireland continues fall. Under new rules incorporated into the Bord Bia Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS), healthy calves under eight weeks of age cannot be sent for slaughter. There have been 9,826 calves slaughtered so far in 2024.

This is a 52% reduction from the 20,596 that were sent to factories in 2023. Numbers peaked at 2,597 head two weeks ago and dropped back to 2,074 last week.

This compares with 2,866 calves slaughtered for the same week in 2023.