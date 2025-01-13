There were just under 300 calves on offer in Bandon Mart this week and Angus-crosses made up a good proportion of what was on offer.

Bandon Mart got back up and running for 2025 following the postponing of last week’s sale due to the freezing weather conditions experienced in the south of the country.

There were 285 calves and runners on offer and no shortage of customers, with trade picking up marginally behind where it finished up before Christmas.

Angus-crosses were most evident among the pens and the majority of those over one-month-old and weighing over 60kg tended to sell for between €175 and €320.

A share of those closer to 80kg or above it made up to €400. Hereford-crosses were thinner on the ground, but made similar money depending on weight and age.

Exceptional calves

A few lots of exceptional continental calves sold for in excess of these prices. Of note were a group of one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross bulls that weighed almost 90kg and sold for €585.

Friesian bull calves sold well, as calves over 60kg made anywhere from €90 to €220, with farmer buyers competing for the older calves over the export age limit.

Speaking after the sale, auctioneer Denis O'Donoghue said: “It’s hard to believe it, but prices for Angus-crosses are back a little compared to before Christmas, maybe by €20 to €50/head.

"Prices were unreal in December for them, but it’s eased a bit now. Lighter calves were a bit dearer last month, but farmers are still willing to pay for that bigger calf.

"Friesians then went the opposite way. In December, they were around €1.90/kg to €2/kg, but they’re mostly over €2/kg this week.

There was a massive ring of customers there today and that helped trade too.”

In pictures

This one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross bull calf weighed 79kg and sold for €345.

This one-month-old Angus-cross bull calf weighed 122kg and sold for €530.

This three-week-old Shorthorn heifer calf weighed 68kg and sold for €280.

This three-week-old Charolais-cross bull calf weighed 93kg and sold for €535.

These one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross bull calves weighed 89kg and sold for €585.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross heifer calves weighed 81kg and sold for €390.

This one-month-old Friesian bull calf weighed 84kg and sold for €200.

These one-month-old Angus-cross heifer calves weighed 73kg and sold for €355.

This five-week-old Angus-cross heifer calf with a CBV of €118 weighed 97kg and sold for €350.

This six-week-old Limousin-cross heifer calf weighed 116kg and sold for €475.

This five-week-old Limousin-cross bull calf weighed 104kg and sold for €460.

This five-week-old Angus-cross heifer calf weighed 87kg and sold for €380.

These three-week-old Simmental-cross heifer calves weighed 74kg and sold for €340.

This six-week-old Friesian-cross bull calf weighed 101kg and sold for €170.

This one-month-old Limousin-cross bull calf weighed 92kg and sold for €330.

This one-month-old Limousin-cross bull calf weighed 71kg and sold for €275.

This seven-week-old Speckled Park-cross bull with a CBV of €50 weighed 100kg and sold for €320.

These six-week-old Friesian bull calves with CBVs ranging from -€3 to €3 weighed 90kg and sold for €240.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 67kg and sold for €320.

These seven-week-old Friesian bull calves with CBVs of €3 and €30 weighed 101kg and sold for €250.

This seven-week-old Friesian bull calf with a CBV of €1 weighed 88kg and sold for €195.

This seven-week-old Angus-cross heifer calf with a CBV of €74 weighed 112kg and sold for €380.

This seven-week-old Hereford-cross bull calf weighed 80kg and sold for €290.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves weighed 79kg and sold for €220.

This three-week-old Angus-cross heifer calf weighed 61kg and sold for €175.