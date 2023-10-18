This pair of Simmental-cross weanling bulls born in November 2022 and weighing 325kg sold for €790 (€2.43/kg).

A strong entry of 370 weanling bulls and bullocks consisting of a good mix of continental and dairy beef types met with a 96% clearance at the weanling show and sale in Dungarvan Mart last Thursday.

Their female counterparts (100 weanling heifers) achieved an impressive 100% clearance. The top price was €1,290, which was paid for a smart January 2023-born bull weighing 430kg (€3.00/kg).

Demand remained strong for better-quality suckler-bred lots, although poorer-quality bucket-reared lots were slightly easier on the weeks previous.

Sample prices

Sample prices included six Aberdeen Angus-cross bulls weighing 176kg selling for €460 (€2.61/kg) and nine Hereford-cross bullocks weighing 287kg at €800 (€2.78/kg).

The heifer section consisted of a good variety of both suckler and bucket-fed weanlings primarily weighing between 250kg and 380 kg. The demand remained strong and a 100% clearance was achieved.

Some sample prices for the dairy beef heifers include four Angus-cross heifers weighing 301kg selling for €800 (€2.66/kg) and another four Aberdeen Angus-cross heifers weighing 338kg at €850 (€2.51/kg).

Charolais progeny topped the heifers, with a Charolais-cross heifer weighing 410kg selling for €1,220 (€2.97/kg).

In pictures

This Limousin-cross weanling bull born in March 2023 and weighing 355kg sold for €1,160 (€3.27/kg).

This group of four Charolais-cross weanling heifers born in January 2023 and weighing 360kg sold for €980 (€2.72/kg).

This pair of Charolais-cross weanling heifers born in December 2022 and January 2023 and weighing 337kg sold for €750 (€2.23/kg).

This Charolais-cross weanling heifer born in January 2023 and weighing 410kg sold for €1,220 (€2.98/kg).

This group of three Limousin-cross heifers born in January 2023 and weighing 373kg sold for €960 (€2.57/kg).

This Charolais-cross weanling bull born in February 2023 and weighing 330kg sold for €910 (€2.76/kg).

This group of three Limousin-cross weanling bulls born in March 2023 and weighing 371kg sold for €1,070 (€2.88/kg).

This group of five Charolais-cross and Limousin-cross weanling bulls born in March 2023 and weighing 310kg sold for €980 (€3.16/kg).

This pair of Hereford-cross weanling bulls born in May 2023 and weighing 262kg sold for €740 (€2.82/kg).

This group of seven Aberdeen Angus-cross weanling bulls born in February 2023 and weighing 310kg sold for €720 (€2.32/kg).