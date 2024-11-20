This April 2024-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 410kg and sold for €1,330 (€3.24/kg).

Kingscourt Mart had close to 200 weanlings through the sales ring last Saturday, which was back on previous weeks as weanling numbers start to dry up.

A lot of cattle have been housed in the north of the country this week and mart numbers will likely drop more in the coming weeks.

While all the talk is about exporters driving the trade, farmer buyers also have a very strong hand around rings.

Top price of the sale went to a 590kg Charolais bull selling for €1,890. Good-quality bull weanlings sold from €3.50/kg to €4.00/kg depending on quality, while heifer calves were a similar trade.

Lighter dairy-cross weanlings also met good demand, with Aberdeen Angus- and Hereford-cross weanlings in the 200kg to 250kg weight bracket selling from €2.50/kg to €3/kg, with some better calves making more.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Lisa Keenan said: “All types of cattle are in high demand at the moment. Factory agents are out in force looking for heavy cattle and farmers are in the market for that lighter weanling.

“Good-quality bull weanlings are a serious trade at the moment, with €4/kg common for top weanlings.”

Kingscourt Mart holds its general cattle sale on Thursday, with sheep on Monday nights and weanlings on Saturday.

In pictures

This April 2024 born Simmental bull weanling weighed 370kg and sold for €1,340 (€3.62/kg).

This February 2024 born Belgian Blue bull weanling weighed 405kg and sold for €1,490 (€3.68/kg).

This September 2023 born Charolais bull weanling weighed 590kg and sold for €1,890 (€3.20/kg).

This July 2023 born Charolais heifer weighed 280kg and sold for €1,120 (€4/kg).