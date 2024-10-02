This first-prizewinning Belgian Blue-cross heifer born May 2024 and weighing 260kg sold for €3,100 (€11.92/kg).

Just shy of 200 heifers passed through Ballinrobe Mart’s weanling ring on Friday last, with the pre-sale show attracting quality lots from the south Mayo area.

Continental genetics dominated the yard, with a high proportion of U grading heifers being sought out by exporters, fatstock enthusiasts and breeding heifer specialists.

In the 200kg to 300kg weight band, heifers sold to a strong average of €3.66/kg, with the top third of heifers securing an average of €4.79/kg, while the bottom third sold to a respectable average of €2.86/kg, according to the Martbids database.

The top price of this section and top price per kg was a Belgian Blue-cross calf born in May 2024, which sold for €3,100 or €11.92/kg.

Close to half the heifers on offer were in the 300kg to 400kg weight band, with price per kilo similar to those of lighter calves. The average price of heifers of this weight was €3.71/kg, with the top and bottom third of heifers selling for €4.95/kg and €2.84/kg respectively.

Top price in this section and in the sale overall was a Belgian Blue-cross born January 2024 and weighing 360kg selling for €3,360 (€9.22/kg). A small selection of heifers above 400kg sold to an average of €3.89/kg.

In pictures

Champion of the show, this Belgian Blue-cross heifer born March 2024 and weighing 340kg sold for €2,380 (€7/kg).

This first prize winning Limousin-cross heifer born April 2024 and weighing 330kg sold for €1,860 (€5.64/kg).

This second prize winning Limousin-cross heifer born March 2024 and weighing 340kg sold for €1,460 (€4.29/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born February 2024 and weighing 310kg sold for €2,100 (€6.77/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born October 2024 and weighing 430kg sold for €2,680 (€6.23/kg).

This second prize winning Charolais-cross heifer born February 2023 and weighing 350kg sold for €1,900 (€5.43/kg).