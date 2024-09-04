This March 2024-born Limousin bull weanling weighed 300kg and sold for €1,170 (€3.90/kg).

Ennis Mart had over 500 weanlings through its sales ring on Tuesday for the weekly sale of weanling heifers and bulls.

Demand continues to be strong, with farmers driving the trade for lighter weanlings. Exporters were also in action.

Top call of the sale went to a super April 2024-born Charoalais bull weanling weighing 402.5kg and selling for €2,030 (€5.04/kg).

That was followed by a January 2024-born Limousin bull weanling weighing 485kg and selling for €1,670 (€3.44/kg).

Lighter calves were in demand, with a number of groups of calves weighing around the 300kg mark selling for €4/kg.

Clare Marts general manager Martin McNamara said: “We’ve seen a steady supply of weanlings for the last few weeks, which have been met with a very solid trade.

“I don’t see any glut of weanlings coming out in September or October, but I would expect the steady flow to continue.”

All marts in the Clare Marts group - including Ennis, Kilfenora, Scarriff and Kilrush - have moved over to the Irish Farmers Journal Martbids platform, with all future sales taking place on the Martbids app.

For new users, details on how to download the app and registration details can be found on martbids.ie.

In pictures

This September 2023-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 410kg and sold for €1,200 (€2.93/kg).

This January 2024-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 440kg and sold for €1,440 (€3.27/kg).

This March 2024-born Limousin bull weanling weighed 340kg and sold for €1,180 (€3.47/kg).

This January 2024-born Limousin bull weanling weighed 310kg and sold for €1,080 (€3.48/kg).

This October 2023-born Limousin bull weanling weighed 350kg and sold for €1,000 (€2.86/kg).

This February 2024-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 280kg and sold for €1,060 (€3.79/kg).