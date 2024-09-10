Carcass weights can range from 260kg - 380kg to get the higher bonus.

The Certified Irish Angus group has announced an autumn bonus for Aberdeen Angus cattle slaughtered between 7 October and 15 November.

The bonus available during this six-week period will increase to 30c/kg.

In the past, the group has offered higher bonus rates during periods of tighter supplies, particularly around May each year.

The move to introduce the bonus during the autumn period is unprecedented and comes on the back of concerns around the numbers of finished cattle coming on stream for the back end of the year, particularly in the run-up to the busy Christmas trade.

Qualifying grades for the 30c/kg bonus range from a O= to U+ on conformation and a 2+ to 4+ on fat score.

Animals need to be booked online with the group by 20 September to avail of the new bonus. For help with online bookings, farmers can call the group’s helpline on 046-928 6927, 046-924 2820 or 046-924 2541.

Criteria

Other criteria to avail of the bonus include animals must be on farm a minimum of 90 days before slaughter.

Carcase weights for bullocks and heifers can range in weight from 260kg to 380kg. Bookings for each week are on a first-come, first-served basis and as each week becomes filled, the next available week for slaughter will be offered to the participating farmer.

Animals will also qualify for the 20c/kg in-spec bonus, provided the animals meet the minimum spec and the farm is quality assured.

Animals can be slaughtered in any ABP or Kepak factory to avail of the bonus and animals can also be booked through any of the Kepak or ABP plants.

Launch

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal on the launch of the autumn bonus, Certified Irish Angus group CEO Charlie Smith said: “We are delighted to partner with ABP and Kepak in offering this special autumn bonus to our suppliers.

"Our bonus gives a guarantee to finishers for cattle slaughtered in the six-week period from 7 October to 15 November 2024.

“We are the only group guaranteeing a forward bonus and it gives smaller finishers the opportunity to command a better price, even though they are dealing with small numbers. I would urge anyone with suitable cattle to consider booking them through the group to avail of the guaranteed bonus.”