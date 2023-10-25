This March 2022 born Charolais heifer weighed 595kg and sold for £1,790 (€2,057).

Clogher Mart had a big entry of cattle through the ring last Saturday with over 1,200 cattle sold on the day.

Trade was described as steady with good demand for fat cattle and forward stores from a few large finishers in attendance at the sale.

The beef trade in Northern Ireland continues to outperform the trade in the south and this positivity always filters into the mart trade.

Dry cows met very good demand with well-fleshed continental cows ranging in price from €2.40-€2.75/kg depending on flesh cover and quality.

Finished beef cattle were also in demand with fat bullocks ranging in price from €2.70-€3.00/kg. Fat heifers met a similar trade with more money being paid for the higher quality lots.

Plainer cattle were a little easier with lighter plainer dairy bred stock that would require a longer keep being easier bought on Saturday.

Poorer parlour P1 dairy cows were also met with reduced demand on Saturday.

Weanlings

The weanling trade was probably the highlight of lats Saturday’s trade with some exceptional prices being paid for light calves.

The top price in terms of price per kg went to a May 2023 born Limousin bull calf weighing 330kg and selling for €1356 (€4.11/kg).

Another July 2023 born Charolais bull calf weighing 205kg sold for €827 (€4.03/kg). The general run of good quality continental weanlings sold from €3.40-€3.80/kg depending on weight and quality.

As with most marts in the south the best of the weanlings have already been sold with prices back a little on the highs of a number of weeks ago.

The “runner” ring or reared calf ring is always a popular place in Clogher on Saturday and reared autumn born calves ranged in price from €300-€450/head for heavier calves

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Clogher marts general manager Robert Simpson said “ We had another big yard of cattle on Saturday with all types of cattle meeting good demand.

Some of the larger buyers and feeders are gearing up for the Christmas trade and we saw some very good prices for some of the forward stores on show. We are seeing a lot more lighter weanlings coming out in recent weeks which are being snapped up by farmer buyers”

The next big date in the calendar for Clogher mart is their annual fatstock show and sale which takes place on Tuesday 28th November.

This is a big highlight in the NI fatstock calendar and sees a number of English customers purchase cattle every year.

This May 2022 born Aberdeen Angus bullock weighed 465kg and sold for £1,020 (€1,172).

This April 2023 born Charolais bull weanling weighed 265kg and sold for £700 (€804).

This April 2023 born Charolais bull weanling weighed 320kg and sold for £980 (€1,126).

This November 2021 born Simmental bullock weighed 595kg and sold for £1,430 (€1,643).

This December 2022 born Limousin bull weighed weighed 330kg and sold for £820 (€942).

This April 2023 born Charolais bull weighing 305kg and sold for £900 (€1,034).

This December 2022 born Charolais bull weighed 500kg and sold for £1,500 (€1,724).

This May 2023 born Limousin bull weighed 330kg and sold for £1,060 (€1,218).

This April 2023 born Charolais bull weighed 325kg and sold for £910 (€1,045).