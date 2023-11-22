Factory prices on prime cattle are holding firm this week, with processors still sourcing animals to fill orders for the Christmas market.

As such, base quotes are unchanged, with the top end of official quotes on 446p/kg for U-3 grading animals, easing back to a low of 440p/kg at the same conformation.

The extra cattle required by abattoirs for the Christmas trade is helping to keep the prices paid on prime animals on par with the previous week.

However, most reports indicate that the additional layer of buying demand created by the Christmas market will reach its conclusion over the next week.

Several factory agents also indicate the backlog of cattle in the supply chain has now been absorbed, leaving a better balance between supply and processing demand. Hopefully, this will help maintain a steady trade in the weeks ahead.

Farmers offloading steers and heifers report that factories are generally opening at 462p to 464p/kg where numbers are limited.

Where bigger numbers can be delivered, deals of 466p to 468p/kg are on offer for in-spec animals with higher prices easier to come by on heifers.

Young bulls are a more challenging trade and most reports indicate deals are being closely pinned to the 450p/kg mark, with plainer animals possessing lower conformation priced in line with official quotes.

Last week, the average price paid on steers and heifers across all levels of conformation averaged 453.33p/kg.

Prices paid on U3 steers increased by 0.7p/kg to average 466.3p/kg, whereas heifers eased by 0.5p/kg and also averaged 466.3p/kg. Young bulls at the same grade averaged 450p/kg.

Last week, the cattle kill totalled 11,679, of which 8,354 were prime cattle, with cows accounting for 3,049 head, putting it at a 12-month high.

Cows

With plants handling big numbers of cows, quotes remain on 324p/kg for R3 animals, but deals on offer are running around 10p/kg above this level.

NI sheep: lamb quotes rise to 540p/kg

A strong live ring and competition for tighter supplies has seen factory quotes rising to 530p/kg, although 540p/kg is widely available to entice farmers to sell.

At the 22kg weight limit, that makes factory lambs worth £118.80. Mart prices have also increased by £2 to £3/head.

In Gortin, lambs from 24kg to 30kg sold from £119 to £128.50, while in Kilrea, a stronger trade saw 1,100 lambs making 482p to 510p/kg, up 4p/kg for heavier sorts. Top price was £120.50 for 24kg, with 22kg to £110 and 21kg making £103.

Markethill sold 850 lambs from 460p to 490p/kg. Heavy lambs at 24.1kg reached £118, 24kg to £117 and £116. Quality middleweights made £111 for 23.1kg and £110 for 22.9kg.

Store lambs were an easier trade, with 14kg making £74 and 19.6kg making £100. Store lambs in Ballymena were a stronger trade, selling from £88.50 to £105.50.

In Saintfield, 880 lambs sold from 488p to 544p/kg, up 10p/kg for heavier sorts. Lambs at 28kg made £130, 26kg to £127, 24kg to £120, with 22kg making £115 and 20kg to £102.50.

In Ballymena, heavy lambs were a good trade, with 26kg making £129, 24.5kg making £117.50 and a great pen at 24kg to £120.50. Lambs at 23kg made £117.50, with 22.5kg making £113.50.

Ewes

The trade for fat ewes is holding firm. Gortin sold ewes to £145 with a big run from £101 to £120.

In Kilrea, top was £153. In Markethill, the top was £180, with a run from £100 to £168. In Saintfield, the top was £189, with a run from £130 to £182.

