A backlog of cattle is building in Northern Ireland as factories have to suspend kill lines due to strike action.

Farmers are paying the price for this week’s strike action by DAERA vets and meat inspectors, as factories temporarily suspend activity on kill lines.

Plants have remained open, but operations are confined to boning out, packaging and distribution of beef and lamb.

The impact of this week’s strike will be felt throughout November and comes at a crucial point in the processing calendar.

Factory agents have indicated that under normal circumstances, kill lines would have operated over six days this week, with more cattle processed for Christmas orders.

Reports also indicate that while there are plenty of cattle coming on the market to supply manufacturing beef outlets, prime cattle, and in particular butcher-type heifers, were showing signs of tightening. That had the potential to boost prices for a short period.

The major issue for the trade over the next fortnight is how factories will deal with the carryover of almost 11,000 cattle from this week and will these extra animals impact price.

With factories working at maximum throughput capacity over the coming weeks to meet normal processing demand and fill Christmas orders, absorbing this backlog will be challenging.

The knock-on effect will see farmers potentially facing delays of two to three weeks before animals can be moved for slaughter.

Once normal slaughter arrangements resume next week, the larger, specialist finishers are likely to get priority over smaller farmers with limited numbers.

Live market

On such farms, if animals are not under movement restriction, serious consideration should be given to offloading cattle through the live ring.

The mart trade continues to return strong prices on those with higher levels of conformation and will avoid the extra expenses of feed and bedding.

Last week, the average price on steers and heifers across all grades slipped 1.2p to 453.3p/kg with U3 steers down 1.9p to 465.2p/kg. Heifers at the same grade rose by 1.2p to 469.1p/kg.

NI sheep: live trade continues as strike affects factories

A combination of wet weather and the impact of the DAERA vets strike disrupting kill lines at local factories has resulted in fewer lambs coming on to the market.

While marts may have expected extra numbers with local plants unable to kill lambs, the opposite has happened and prices remain firm on the back of solid demand from buyers working for Irish plants.

Due to the strike, there are no quotes at the plants this week. In the live trade, Kilrea sold 800 lambs from 478p to 514p/kg - no change on last week.

In Gortin, the trade was steady. Lambs made £116 for 23.5kg to 25kg, with £114.50 for 24.5kg, £114 and £112 for 24kg. A big run made £99.50 to £108.50 for 21kg to 22.5kg, with 20kg at £97.

Markethill had a show of 750 lambs making 450p to 491p/kg - down 10p/kg on last week.

Store lambs in Ballymena, eased by £2 and generally sold from £85 to £98.50.

In Saintfield, a show of 505 lambs sold from 482p to 523p/kg - no change on last week.

In Ballymena, fat lambs made strong prices. Lambs at 28.5kg made £120, as did good-quality lots at 24.5kg, while lambs at 24kg made £118.50, with others at £117. Lambs at 23kg made £115, 22.5kg to £110 and a very good pen at 22kg making £113.

The sale in Rathfriland was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

Ewes

The trade in fat ewes has eased, with Gortin reporting prices topping out at £119, with a big run from £86 to £114.

