Prices for prime cattle have strengthened in Northern Ireland, with lambs also rising in value.

Official price reports show last week’s average prices paid on U3 steers and heifers reached record levels for Northern Ireland.

Steers at U3 conformation jumped 6.5p to 507.1p/kg, with heifers up 2.9p to 505.4p/kg on the back of rampant processing demand for cattle across the UK.

Base prices have increased by 4p/kg, with official quotes topping 492p/kg for U-3 steers and heifers, which is 20p/kg higher than where quotes started off at the outset of autumn.

With local plants now past their peak throughput requirements for the Christmas kill, there are some cattle agents resorting to the old negative tactics of talking the trade down.

However, farmers should take such talk with a pinch of salt, as there are competing cattle agents giving a much more positive outlook over the coming weeks.

Such agents indicate processing demand will hold firm, as local plants continue to fill shortages in supply chains in Britain, where numbers are extremely tight and expected to remain so into 2025.

Prices in Scotland are freely trading close on 540p/kg for U grading animals, with plants in England paying prices in the region of 530p/kg.

Prices are also rising in the Republic of Ireland as numbers tighten and demand outstrips supply.

Global markets also show prices rising across all major beef exporting regions.

Deals at local plants start at 500p/kg, but there are reports of 504p to 510p/kg paid for in-spec steers and heifers. Higher prices are available but reserved for bigger finishers.

Young bulls are moving in line with the higher end of official quotes, although 498p and 500p/kg have been paid for in-spec animals.

Cows

Demand for cull cows is solid, although there is greater room to negotiate for higher prices were farmers are offloading young suckler types.

Deals of 390p to 400p/kg are on offer for such animals, easing back to prices around 360p to 370p/kg for older, plainer animals.

NI sheep: lamb quotes push on to 640p/kg

The live trade for fat lambs has moved up another gear, with prices up by as much as 32p/kg this week.

That has pushed local plants into raising quotes to 640p/kg, with deals of 650p/kg available. Weight limits are also up for negotiation, with some plants paying to 23kg to match the live ring.

In Gortin, a strong trade had lambs selling to £160 for 30.5kg, £159 for 34kg. Lambs at 24kg made £143, up £6 on last week, with 22.5kg to £135.50, up £1.50.

Kilrea sold 1,400 lambs from 590p to 700p/kg, up 20p/kg on last week. Store lambs reached 700p/kg for 17kg at £119 and 19.5kg at £132. Lambs at 24kg made £152, with 21kg at £133.50 and a big run from 600p to 624p/kg.

A very strong trade in Markethill for 900 head made 610p to 663p/kg, up 30p/kg on last week, with 20.5kg at £136, 20.1kg at £131, 24.5kg to £148 and 24.5kg at £145.50.

Store lambs at 16kg made £117, 12.6kg at £92 and stronger lambs at 18.4kg made £132.

In Saintfield, 660 head from 595p to 745p/kg, no change on last week. The best lambs at 30kg made £167, 28kg at £155, 24.5kg made £144, with 20kg to £131.50. Stores from 15kg to 19kg made from £114 to £127, up £3 on last week.

Ballymena sold a big show of 1,750 lambs in a strong trade. Lambs at 25kg made £150 and 23kg at £144.50, up £5 on last week. Lambs at 22.5kg made £139.50 with 21kg at £137. Stores at 15kg made £112.

Fat ewes

The trade for fat ewes remains strong. In Gortin, ewes topped £262, with a run from £144 to £250. Kilrea sold ewes to £184. In Markethill, fleshed ewes made £130 to £200, with plainer sorts from £80 to £110. In Saintfield, Texels sold to £210, with a run from £160 to £202.

