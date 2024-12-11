The mass exodus from suckler farming continues with a record drop in suckler cow numbers seen in 2024. Ironically, 2024 will go down as a decent year in terms of the weanling and beef trade, but the last few years of low prices, high costs and reduced supports to the sector have taken their toll, with succession now a huge issue for the struggling sector.

Decisions made in 2023 are likely impacting the 2024 figures and all eyes will be on next year – to see if the current price positivity in the suckler sector can stem the tide in terms of dropping numbers.

The figures which were obtained from the Department of Agriculture and ICBF show that there were 799,056 suckler cows in the country on 1 July. This is down 47,954 head on the 2023 figure, a drop of 5.4% – the largest ever drop that Ireland has seen in one year in recent times.

The lowest drop took place in Co Sligo, with a 2.55% fall seen in the northwestern county. This was followed by Mayo, which saw a 3.37% drop, or 2,202 less cows between 2023 and 2024.

The Roscommon drop also stayed below 4%, with 1,705 less suckler cows in 2024 compared with 2023. In general, the counties along the western seaboard are recording the lowest drops.

Co Clare, a very proud county for suckler farming, recorded a drop of 5.76%, or 3,739 suckler cows, which was the largest drop in terms of animal numbers in the country in the last 12 months.

Some of the biggest drops in the last 12 months were seen in the east of the country.

Wicklow saw a drop of 8.28%, or 1,414 cows. Longford saw a 7.88% drop, or 1,771 cows, while Kilkenny saw a drop of 7.67%, or almost 2,000 cows in 2024.

Taking a look at the 10-year picture, the counties which have seen huge growth in dairy cow numbers also saw the largest falls in suckler cow numbers.

Tipperay had 66,486 suckler cows in 2013 dropping to 41,169 in 2024 , a decrease of 25,317 sucklers, or 38%.

In contrast to this, dairy cow numbers in the county grew from 132,204 in 2013 to 187,435 in 2024, an increase of 55,231 dairy cows or 29%. Other counties like Waterford, Kilkenny and Offaly are similar, in that suckler cows were replaced by dairy cows.

Counties like Leitrim tell a different story. It saw 5,466 less suckler cows over the last 10 years, a 19% drop, but they weren’t replaced by dairy cows – as the Leitrim dairy herd has remained static during that time.

Clare, Kerry, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo all saw the lowest drop in the last 10 years, but between them have see over 50,000 cows culled in the last 10 years.

Figure 1 outlines the county by county breakdown and the path of travel for suckler numbers over the last 10 years.

Comment: halting the decline

We have had almost 300,000 cows culled from the Irish suckler herd in the last 10 years and no one has batted an eyelid.

It is what is and it’s not our problem, seems to be the mantra that our Government has been taking as the suckler herd continues it’s slow and steady decline. Teagasc FAPRI analysis has predicted suckler cow numbers to drop to 600,000 by 2030 and if the current trend continues, it could be lower by the time we get to 2030. Numerous parties made promises of increased suckler cow supports in the run up to the general election and Fianna Fáil, which will likely be the largest party in the next Government, had promised €350/suckler in supports as part of the next programme for Government. This increased support can’t come in year five of the Government, ahead of the next general election. It’s needed in 2025 if we are to be in any way successful in stopping the exodus from the sector.

It’s not just about suckler cow supports though. All the policy direction for the last five years has been aimed at less production and almost making doing nothing a better option than farming. ACRES, the embattled environmental scheme means less cows on farms.

Organics lead to less cows on farms and nitrates issues for dairy farmers are also pushing suckler cows off rented land, given the huge gulf of profitability that lies between both enterprises. Succession is also an issue. We need to think outside the box on this one before it’s too late. If our suckler herd drops to below 600,000 cows, this has massive implications for rural Ireland.

I know it’s not all suckler farmers getting out and some are reducing, but if we take last year’s reduction and divide it by an average suckler herd size of 16, that’s 2,997 herds annually, or almost 60 herds a week, being taken out. Ironically, weanling export demand has never been higher and the outlook for beef is good for the short term – but will this be enough to keep the cull pen empty? Time will tell.