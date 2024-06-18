Auctioneer Pat Burke in action in Tuam Mart.

The seasonally small sales and high factory demand are aiding in keeping a solid floor in live sales in recent weeks.

Tuam Mart saw 104 animals pass through the ring, with a clearance rate of 93%, or 97 animals sold on the day.

A large turnout of dry cows were met with a lively trade from both ringside and online buyers.

Cow prices peaked at €2,410 for a Belgian Blue-cross cow weighing 828kg, with the top price per kg in the culls seeing a Simmental-cross cow weighing 780kg selling for €2,340 (€3/kg).

A low number of heifers and bullocks were present for sale, but continental types and finished cattle were well sought after, with plenty of interest from agents, finishers and farmers alike.

Bull weanlings were again in low numbers, but several quality lots of summer-born calves saw prices of €3.20/kg to €3.40/kg-plus being paid for lots.

Check out some of the top priced lots from the sale below.

Top lots

This Belgian Blue-cross cow born March 2021 and weighing 828kg sold for €2,410 (€2.92/kg).

This pair of Hereford-cross bullocks born February 2022 and weighing 640kg sold for €1,860 (€2.91/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross bullock born February 2023 and weighing 495kg sold for €1,780 (€3.60/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born February 2023 and weighing 415kg sold for €1,490 (€3.59/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull born August 2023 and weighing 295kg sold for €1,090 (€3.69/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull born December 2023 and weighing 285kg sold for €1,070 (€3.75/kg).