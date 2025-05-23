The Kepak farm has the capacity to finish 5,000 cattle annually. \ Claire Nash

Teagasc held a special beef open day this week for knowledge transfer (KT) discussion groups in Teagasc, Grange, Co Meath.

The event was attended by about 200 farmers, all of whom are attached to a KT discussion group with a Teagasc adviser.

The morning session was spent getting updates on research projects being carried out at Teagasc, Grange, which included the latest results from the clover trial on the Derrypatrick suckler demonstration herd.

Lead researcher on the Derrypatrick herd Peter Doyle outlined some of the data around the current trials on the herd.

He's currently comparing the difference in weight gains and carcase output from cattle grazed on grass and clover swards versus grass-only swards.

Teagasc adviser Conor O'Callaghan outlines how the farm is reducing fertiliser applications on crops by utilising slurry via low emissions slurry spreading.

The results to date look promising for clover, with the 2022-born slaughtered progeny coming in with a 14kg heavier carcase weight from the clover sward versus the grass-only from weaning stage to finish.

When analysed from birth to finish, the difference increased to 18kg extra for the grass and clover cattle versus the grass-only cattle.

Jamie O'Driscoll also gave an update on the dairy-beef trial currently being undertaken in Grange.

He highlighted how high-commercial beef value (CBV) index calves are performing better when it comes to carcase weight and grade.

When dairy-beef bullocks were supplemented from July onwards in the second grazing season, high CBV animals came in 26kg heavier in carcase weight as opposed to low-CBV animals.

Teagasc researcher Orla Keane outlined some practices to avoid resistance developing on your farm, including avoiding treating too often and also avoiding under dosing or over dosing.

Kepak farm

The afternoon session visited the nearby Kepak finishing farm, which finishes 5,000 head of cattle on an annual basis.

The farm can hold 1,500 cattle at any one time and is surrounded by 350ha (864 acres) of the Kepak farm.

The majority of this is in winter cereals (wheat and barley), with maize silage and grass silage also being grown on the farm for cattle feed.

Cattle are fed a finishing diet for 70 to 100 days and then slaughtered.

The farm is a participant in the Teagasc Signpost programme and has been working closely with Teagasc in recent years to enhance its environmental attributes.

Kepak farm manager Sam Myles welcomes groups to the farm.

Donegal man Sam Myles is the man in charge of the farm and he’s running a very efficient operation. Cattle are purchased in marts and on farm around 500kg to 600kg.

Local vet Frank O'Sullivan outlines some of the health protocols currently being carried out on the farm.

He wants an R+ or better and his age range is 18 to 26 months, with all animals finished under 30 months on the farm. He is buying on average 120 animals a week and selling the same number, with the majority sold to Kepak in Clonee.

“This unit is operated on a commercial basis. We aren’t getting anymore than anybody else when it comes to base prices, so it’s up to me to make things work here. The cattle have to leave a margin,” he said.

The majority of the cattle on the unit are continental suckler-bred cattle, with about 100 dairy-beef and a small number of Wagyu-cross animals. The farm is currently recording an average daily gain of 1.3kg/day across all animals fed on a TMR diet.

Sam is aiming to have all animals finished in 70 to 100 days and he operates an all-in all-out system when penning and drafting. Cattle are averaging a 56% kill-out and are coming in at 370kg to 375kg carcase weight.

Silage expert Dave Davies outlines some tips on making good quality silage.

