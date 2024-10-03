The newly upgraded facility will allow Kepak to enhance production efficiency while reducing its environmental footprint.

Irish food company Kepak has invested €8m in its Kilbeggan facility in Co Westmeath.

The investment aims to enhance market access, quality and efficiency, while positioning the factory as a central hub for exporting Irish meat.

Kilbeggan employs 86 people in the midlands and west of Ireland and contributes an estimated €110m annually to the local economy.

An event to officially mark the investment was held, at which Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke congratulated the company on its growth.

“The upgraded facility is a significant milestone in Kepak’s impressive business journey and will empower it to continue to grow globally, while making a local impact as a key employer in the Westmeath and Longford region.”

Capital investment

Kepak’s economic contribution is made up of approximately €3m in wages, €2m in additional support services and €105m in livestock purchases through the creation of jobs, use of local services providers and support of local farmers.

Some €2m of the funding was advanced by the Capital Investment Scheme programme.

Also attending the event was Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, who said: “This investment by Kepak is a prime example of the Government’s Capital Investment Scheme in action.

"The scheme, which is co-funded by my Department, shows the Government’s commitment to supporting the agri-food sector, including through initiatives that enable companies such as Kepak to advance their sustainability credentials and grow their export markets.

“Increasing the value of exports and diversifying markets are key elements of our shared agri food 2023 strategy.”

Emissions targets

The newly upgraded facility will allow Kepak to enhance production efficiency while reducing its environmental footprint.

This upgrade follows the validation of its emissions targets by the science based targets initiative (SBTi), confirming that the company's goals align with the reductions needed to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

Kepak aims to cut its scope 1 (fuel consumption) and scope 2 (electricity) emissions by 50.4% (20,057 tonnes of CO2) by 2030.

In addition, the company plans to reducing its scope 3 (purchased goods and services) emissions by 30% (887,164 tonnes of CO2) by 2030.

"Sustainability is central to this investment,” added company CEO Simon Walker.

“With significant improvements in energy efficiency, water usage and environmental impact, we are advancing our goal of a sustainable farming future.”