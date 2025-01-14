A judge has directed that the owner of Shannon-based halal meat plant operator Asba Meats attend court in relation to an unpaid debt of €16,931 to another meat firm.

At Ennis District Court, Judge Alec Gabbett made the order that the owner of Asba Meats Ltd attend, commenting that the court has been “led a merry dance” by the company in the past.

Judge Gabbett made the order concerning a case being brought by Town and Country Meats Group Ltd against Asba Meats Ltd over the unpaid €16,931 debt.

Solicitor for Town and Country Meats Group Stiofán Fitzpatrick told the court that his client had obtained judgement against Asba Meats for the amount.

The summons directed that Asba Meats attend after Town and Country Meats Group had obtained an order in the circuit court on 4 June 2024 and that the company recover €16,181 from Asba Meats, along with €750 in costs and expenses.

Money owed

The court documentation states that Town and Country Meats Group claims that the order has not been complied with and the total now due is €16,931.

Last month, in a separate case, the Agri-Food Regulator recorded its first conviction for a breach of unfair trading practices (UTP) regulations against Asba Meats at the same court.

The case concerned Asba Meats Ltd over the non-payment of €10,059 for cattle delivered to the slaughter plant by west of Ireland farmer Pat McGrath.

In relation to the Town and Country Meats Group case, Mr Fitzpatrick said that there was no attendance in court on behalf of anyone representing Asba Meats.

Court summons

A court summons was issued last November for a representative of Asba Meats to attend under the Enforcement of Court Orders Act concerning the Town and Country Meats Group case.

Judge Gabbett said that he would issue his own order for the attendance of Asba Meats for the next civil date in court on 21 February.

Recently filed accounts show that Asba Meats Ltd recorded post-tax profits of €138,813 for 2023. Numbers employed by the business increased from 44 to 55 in 2023.

As part of the penalty against Asba Meats of Beechpark Logistics Centre, Smithstown Industrial Estate, in the Agri-Food Regulator case, Judge Gabbett ordered the firm to pay a hefty district court costs bill of €10,163 (including VAT) along with a €1,000 fine.

Mr McGrath was fully paid after the firm paid the outstanding €5,000 in the day before court.

Judge Gabbett commented: "This man chose to go to the regulator in order to get paid - he is now paid in full, but by God has he had to wait a long time and that is not very comforting to the farmers of Ireland who are trying to survive.”

Owner of Asba Meats Tarequr Rahman Khan appeared for the first time in court last month in relation to the Agri-Food Regulator case after Judge Gabbett directed that he attend.

Mr Khan was also legally represented and, on his behalf, Mr Khan’s solicitor Enda O’Connor told the court that the “debt has been fully repaid and I don’t believe that there are other outstanding debtors and Mr Khan is almost fully back on his feet”.

Mr O’Connor added: “Mr Khan has a bit of road to travel yet, but he has made significant progress. He is a serious employer. He is a serious business individual and he is doing his best."

He said that there have been other consequences for Mr Khan among other farmers.

Mr O'Connor said that Mr Khan has built his business through an aggressive expansion, which put him under significant pressure.

He said: “Mr Khan has learned a salutary lesson from being here.”

