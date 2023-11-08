Future Irish beef exports to China will be a decision for the Chinese authorities, as it is not within Ireland’s gift to reopen the market, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

Almost 2,700t of Irish beef was exported to China as of the end of August, amounting to a value of just over €16m. In August, €3.3m worth of Irish beef landed in China. China makes up a small share of Irish beef exports. For example, in August alone, Ireland exported €83m worth of beef to the British market. While there were high hopes for the Chinese market to take larger volumes of beef in 2023, a struggling economy and lower beef demand means that the market has not grown as envisaged.

Dale Crammond, director of Meat Industry Ireland, said his focus now is on “ensuring that this suspension is shortlived, and I will be working closely with the Department to ensure that this is the case”.

Meanwhile, the importance of BSE surveillance by the Department has been highlighted by the Animal Collectors Association.

It has said that without the availability of all 38 knackeries this surveillance would not be possible.

It has said that the financial viability of knackeries is under threat after rendering plants increased their rates charged to knackeries in the last month.