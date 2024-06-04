Clare Marts has told the Irish Farmers Journal that it is investigating an incident where a weanling entered the rostrum and then jumped into the sales ring at Ennis Mart.

“This is an unfortunate incident and illustrates the unpredictability of animals while handling them,” a spokesperson for the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS), speaking on behalf of the mart, said.

“No one was hurt or injured. Minor damage was caused to a laptop and to the rostrum.

“Clare Marts is investigating how the incident occurred and will try to ensure that it won’t be repeated.”

The incident is understood to have occurred on Tuesday 4 June 2024 during the sale.